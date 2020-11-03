LAHORE: In yet another shocking incident, a 22-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself while shooting a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Sundar Sharif area where a 22-year-old boy named Dawood along with his another 25-year-old TikToker friend was filming a video with a pistol. Dawood accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot himself in the eye.

The 25-year-old TikToker, who was also shooting a video along with Dawood received bullet wounds and was shifted to hospital.

According to the initial investigation report prepared by police, the incident occurred during filming a video for TikTok.

On October 3, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi had lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

Three people had been injured and a teenager was killed after they were run over by a hi-roof while making a TikTok video at Lyari expressway. All three were recording video for popular short-video app TikTok, said police.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.

However, the ban was lifted on October 19 following an assurance from the TikTok management to abide by Pakistan’s laws and block accounts uploading indecent and immoral content.

