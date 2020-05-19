Two alleged terrorists shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two alleged terrorists were shot dead in an encounter with the law enforcing agencies in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the local police, the alleged encounter took place in Gandi Chowk, an area of Lakki Marwat. In exchange of fire two alleged terrorists were gunned down. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Shafi and Rehan Jaleel.

The terrorists were wanted to police in many heinous crimes including terrorism, extortion, target killing and others. Motorcycle, hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs were also recovered from the custody of the killed terrorists.

Last month, police’s Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have gunned down two alleged militants in an encounter in Swat.

Taking action on the intelligence reports about the presence of some wanted terrorists in the area, the CTD had conducted a security operation in the suburb of Swat, said sources.

The security forces had shot dead the alleged terrorists when they were trying to enter in Swat from Dir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist, the sources added. Later, the terrorists’ bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

