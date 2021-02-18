PM asks provinces to provide land data to Surveyor General  

ISLAMABAD: Terming digitalization of state land data “need of the hour”, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to ensure the availability of the record on the websites of the concerned development authorities, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that the data of the state land should be accessible to the citizen in general and to overseas Pakistanis in particular.

The prime minister directed all the provinces to provide the state land data to the Surveyor General of Pakistan. PM Imran directed the Sindh chief secretary to expedite work on development projects and boost economic activities in the province.

Briefing the meeting, Sindh chief secretary said that they would provide the land record to the Survey General of Pakistan after the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Read More: CM Buzdar inaugurates 115 land record centers across Punjab

Last year in October, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had inaugurated 115 land record centers at the ‘Qanoongoi’ level to facilitate the masses.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Lahore, he had termed it a historical step towards the provision of land record services in the province. The Punjab Chief Minister had also inaugurated Satellite Land Record Centers and twenty Mobile Land Centers.

