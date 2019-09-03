Land dispute ends in armed clash, claims four lives in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: At least four people were killed on Tuesday in an armed clash between two group over land dispute in Lower Dir, ARY News reported.

Police said that the land dispute ended in fatal shooting of four people as two persons each from both parties were gunned down in the incident. According to the local police, the incident took place in Maidan Taran of Lower Dir district situated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand division.

The officials of law enforcement agencies have reached the location to bring the situation under control.

Earlier in May, three people were gunned down and two other sustained bullet wounds over land dispute in Karachi.

According to the local police, fire were opened between two groups Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar, resulting in death of three and injuries to two others.

Additional Police Surgeon, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Dr Saleem Shaikh said three people succumbed to their bullet wounds on the way while being shifted to the hospital,

