Land mafia occupies police checkpost in Lahore

LAHORE: Land mafia, reportedly in cahoots with the police officers, occupied a checkpost in Lahore and converted it into a residential building, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, a building that had been used as a police checkpost for last 18 years, has now been converted into a residential building.

Sources said that the influential land grabbers removed the board of police from the checkpost situated in the limits of Town Ship police station and transformed it into a house.

As per the record of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the land had been allotted for a police checkpost in 1992. The sources claimed that a former SHO after allegedly taking bribe worth million of rupees declared the property a residential building in the official documents.

SSP Saddar when contacted told ARY News that they were investigating into the issue and added that an initial investigation report has been sent to Lahore CCPO.

Last year in July, the officials of Faisalabad police from Pensra check-post had turned out to be patrons of the land mafia who were caught forcedly vacating a house and kept the affected family into illegal custody.

In a video, Faisalabad policemen can be seen throwing out an elderly man, Khalid, from his house after allegedly receiving bribe from the land grabbers.

