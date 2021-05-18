Karachi family scuffle over property results in 6 injuries

KARACHI: Two conflicting family groups in Karachi’s Landhi area have Tuesday engaged in a violent scuffle that resulted in six of them injured, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to the rescue sources, the groups engaged in a violent fight over family property issues that involved gunfire and baton charge leaving six members injured.

The fight was between a nephew and his uncle wherein the gunfire wounded at least four people while two of them sustained baton assault injuries, the local police said.

The Landhi police have registered the case and is probing the matter while any information on arrests or development has yet to be divulged.

