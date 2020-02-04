Separate landing area established for flight arriving from China

LAHORE: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has established a separate landing area at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for a scheduled flight from China.

The China Airlines flight from Urumqi will land separately from other flights at the airport’s runway at 8:15 am tomorrow which will be parked into Bay Number 11.

A special team comprising senior doctors and paramedical staff will examine the passengers for coronavirus besides conducting thermal scanning.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 more stranded Pakistanis have returned homeland from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a China Airlines flight CA-495 with 45 passengers on board from Beijing landed at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources said that the Chinese consul general and other officials welcomed the passengers upon arrival at the airport.

The Pakistanis were allowed to leave Wuhan after medical test clearance, the sources said.

As part of the safety measures to stop possible transmission of the deadly coronavirus to Pakistan, the passengers were allowed to go to their homes following complete medical checkup at the Karachi airport.

