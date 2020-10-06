Landlord chops off youth’s legs for not lending him tractor in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: In a shocking incident, a landlord chopped off both legs of a youth for not lending him tractor in Alipur area of Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

According to the detail, a local landlord turned furious when a teenager refused to lend him his tractor. The landlord, along with his accomplices, subjected the youth to severe torture and chopped off his both legs.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the teenager to the hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the landlord managed to escaped from the scene.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

Earlier on August 2, in an inhumane act, a landlord had tortured his seven-year-old female domestic helper with rods and sticks in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to details, a seven-year-old domestic helper Farzana Sanjrani was residing at the residence of the accused Kaleem Ullah Khan in DG Khan, who had tortured her with rods and sticks.

The girl had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The Police had registered a case against the accused and arrested him after carrying out raids.

