Landslide hits van leaving 14 passengers dead in Skardu

SKARDU: A landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan region hit a passenger van leaving 14 people in the vehicle dead, quoting rescue sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rescue operation has been completed and all dead bodies have been retrieved from the debris, according to the rescue sources.

Ill-fated passenger van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the incident took place in midnight at Tangoos, destroying the vehicle, Assistant Commissioner Rondau said in a statement.

The incident took place at 3:00 AM in the morning, local sources said.

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and launched a relief operation to remove the rubble and retrieve passengers of the van under the debris.

The rescue teams of Rescue 1122, Police and FWO had been engaged in rescue and relief operation, local officials said.

According a news report, the bodies were shifted to nearby hospital.

At least 14 people have been killed in the incident, according to local sources.

