Landslide hits van leaving 16 passengers dead in Skardu

SKARDU: A landslide at Tangoos area in Gilgit-Baltistan region hit a passenger van leaving 16 people in the vehicle dead, quoting rescue sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rescue operation has been completed and all dead bodies have been retrieved from the debris, according to the rescue sources. The rescuers removed 16 dead bodies from the debris.

The bodies of deceased, also included four soldiers, were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Skardu.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan region Mir Afzal has expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to take steps to send the bodies of the deceased to their families to their native areas.

Ill-fated passenger van was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when the incident took place in midnight at Tangoos, destroying the vehicle, Assitant Commissioner Rondau said in a statement.

The incident took place at 3:00 AM, local sources said.

Rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the scene and launched a relief operation to remove the rubble and retrieve passengers of the van under the debris.

The rescue teams of Rescue 1122, Police and FWO had been engaged in rescue and relief operation, local officials said.

