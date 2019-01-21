Landslides cut off Gilgit-Baltistan from rest of country

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has been cut off from the rest of the country for the past two days due to land sliding triggered by heavy rains, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Karakoram Highway is blocked at four points in Kohistan district and thousands of commuters still stranded in the area.

Meanwhile heavy snow fall paralyzed life in upper areas of Diamer. While Intermittent snowfall continues in Chalas and its adjourning areas. The district management has asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary journey in the area.

Earlier, snowfall in Skardu and other parts of the northern areas of the country had added to the chill, plummeting the temperatures there as low as -12 degrees Celsius on January 16.

As per details, the plains of Skardu received four inches of snow while its surrounding areas received 3 to 4 inches of snow, disrupting road traffic in these areas.

The temperature recorded in Skardu following the snowfall was -12 degree Celsius, according to the weather department.

