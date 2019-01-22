Landsliding in Abbottabad kills three of a family

ABBOTTABAD: At least three people lost their lives after land sliding in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, those killed include a mother and her two sons.

The incident took place when heavy boulders fell on a house in village Kehal in suburbs of Abbottabad.

In another such deadly incident a week ago, eight people were killed in land sliding at Karakoram Highway in Dasu area of Upper Kohistan District.

The rescue teams retrieved bodies from under debris using heavy machinery and moved them to nearby hospital. SHO Dasu Nasir-ud-Din Babar, the land slide buried the van that was carrying nine people.

All of the deceased persons were labourers by profession. SHO Dasu said that the ongoing expansion work at the Karakoram Highway caused land sliding, resulting deaths of the people.

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has also been cut off from the rest of the country for the past two days due to land sliding triggered by heavy rains. Karakoram Highway is blocked at four points in Kohistan district and thousands of commuters still stranded in the area.

Landsliding risk in the country remains significantly high in the hilly terrain due to soil erosion partially as a result of heavy snowfall and frequent rains. Landsliding destroys homes, claims people’s lives, while the amount of damage is sometimes quite serious in nature.

