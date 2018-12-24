Large cache of ammunition found hidden in Shah Faisal Colony Park

KARACHI: Two citizens here found a large cache of ammunition including the rounds of sub-machine guns (SMGs) while digging a piece of a land in a park in Shah Faisal Colony to plant trees, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two citizens, Noman and Babar Ali, found large number of munitions of sophisticated weapons, while digging the land in Taimuria Park in Shah Faisal Colony number 05 to plant trees, A spokesman of Rangers said.

The citizens found 3300 rounds of SMG, which were packed in seven cartons, and found beneath the surface, the spokesman further said.

Moreover, 1400 cartridges of 12 bore guns also found from the park.

The citizens reported the nearby checkpost about finding of the munitions. The paramilitary personnel took the ammunition in its custody and initiated probe of the matter.

Recently the Rangers captured a large weapons and ammunition in a house in Karachi including 195 rifle grenades, 98 40mm grenades, 52 hand-grenades, 13 illuminate grenades, 19 Avan bombs, 11 RPG7 rockets, 49 safety fuses, 170 detonators, 17 kilo plastic explosives, two RPGs, one grenade launcher, 2MP5 six MG, five LMGs, one HMG and two snipers on the indication of two suspects.

Moreover, four SMGs, a 222 war rifle, a double two bore rifle, six 7mm rifles, two G3 rifles, two pistols and four SMG grenade launchers and other arms also recovered.

Comments

comments