Large-scale manufacturing grows 12.9% in July-April 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in the country grew by 12.9% per cent in the July-April period of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar tweeted that the growth was “much more than the 9% number used to project 3.94% GDP growth”.

If Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) extends this trend in May and June, then the GDP growth rate for the current fiscal year will easily surpass the current projections of 3.94%, he added.

Latest number for July-April growth of Large Scale Manufacturing is 12.9%. Much more than the 9% number used to project 3.94% GDP growth. If LSM continues this high trend in May and June then GDP growth number for current year will easily surpass current projections of 3.94%. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 12, 2021

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the overall output of LSM increased by 12.84% for July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20.

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output increased by 68.07% in April 2021 as compared to April 2020 and decreased by

6.99% if compared to March 2021.

