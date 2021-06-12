Web Analytics
Large-scale manufacturing grows 12.9% in July-April 2020-21

large-scale manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) in the country grew by 12.9% per cent in the July-April period of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar tweeted that the growth was “much more than the 9% number used to project 3.94% GDP growth”.

If Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) extends this trend in May and June, then the GDP growth rate for the current fiscal year will easily surpass the current projections of 3.94%, he added.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the overall output of LSM increased by 12.84% for July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20.

Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output increased by 68.07% in April 2021 as compared to April 2020 and decreased by
6.99% if compared to March 2021.

