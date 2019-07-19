Large-scale reshuffle made in Punjab cabinet: sources

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has made large-scale reshuffle in the provincial cabinet citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, Mian Aslam Iqbal has been given additional charge of the provincial Information and Culture ministries to replace Syed Sumsam Bukhari.

Aslam Iqbal who was holding provincial portfolios of Industries, Commerce and Investment will now also entrusted the ministries of information and culture, sources said.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Local Bodies and Community Development Basharat Raja has been assigned the Ministry of Social Welfare and Bait-Ul-Mal, according to the sources.

Provincial Minister for Sports Muhammad Taimur Khan has been given the tourism department, while Mohammad Ajmal has been made Member of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision of reshuffling in Punjab cabinet has emerged after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore visit on Thursday and meetings with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Sarwar.

Prime Minister Khan discussed the overall situation of Punjab and the matters related to development and public welfare in the province with chief minister Usman Buzdar.

