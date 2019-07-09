Large-scale transfers, postings in NHA

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Authority on Monday witnessed large-scale transfers and postings of officers, including some who have been working in the same position for the last five to 10 years.

According to the NHA, the massive reshuffle of officers in BPS Grades 19, 18 and 17 was made with the objective of promoting good governance and ensuring transparency. “The step will also help terminate the monopoly of officers who remained posted at the same position for a long time,” the NHA spokesperson said in a press release.

It added: To bring to an end the trend of long postings, the NHA has chalked out a policy dictating a maximum three years’ tenure at one post. It is hoped that these measures will eventually prepare the ground to improve the performance of the organisation and ensure the completion of projects on time and with quality.

