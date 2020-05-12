Large snake climbs into ATM outside bank in India

UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA: A visitor to a bank in India got surprised when he saw a large snake slithered into an ATM kiosk.

The visitor captured video of the snake that moved and ended up climbing into the ATM machine.

The video, recorded at the ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows the snake exploring the glass ATM enclosure after being locked inside by a bank security guard.

The footage shows the snake climbing up the ATM and slithering into a hole at the top of the machine.

The bank security guard contacted wildlife officials, and the snake was removed and released back into the wild.

Reports varied on whether the snake was a venomous species or a harmless rat snake.

Comments

comments