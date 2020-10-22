LARKANA: Seven bandits killed in Katcha area police operation

KHAIRPUR/LARKANA: Seven bandits have been killed in a joint operation in katcha area by Khairpur and Larkana police, quoting police officials ARY News reported on Thursday.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi has told the media that police has launched an operation against a gang of bandits in A.R. Unar police station jurisdiction in katcha area.

“Seven bandits have been killed in the police operation,” the SSP said.

The bandits using modern arms in fighting with police and using rocket launchers to fire at the police force, SSP Magsi said.

Police have summoned more force to counter the bandits gang, Khairpur police chief said.

Moreover, SSP Larkana Masood Bangash has said that fighting raging with Iqbal Narejo gang and seven dacoits have been killed in the clash.

DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that the police of Larkana and Khairpur districts has launched a joint operation againg the dacoits gang. “The Larkana Police had initiated operation and the police from Khairpur has extended its support,” the DIG Police said.

Comments

comments