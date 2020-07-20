LARKANA: The federal government has taken initiative to resolve the issues of unannounced load shedding and overloading in Larkana as a 132-KV grid station was upgraded by Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SEPCO officials have purchased two power transformers worth Rs140 million for ending the menace of power outages in Larkana city.

After acquiring the new equipment, the 20-26 MVA power transformers have been upgraded to increase the electricity supplies from the 132-KV grid station to Larkana.

A newly-acquired power transformer was inaugurated by the SEPCO project manager Manzoor Ali, whereas, the second transformer having the capacity of 31.5/40 MVA will be installed at Khosa grid station after the Eidul Azha festival.

The upgradation of new transformers will increase the supplies to 15 power feeders after the hike of 20 megawatts electricity which would end the issues of low voltage and overloading in the city.

