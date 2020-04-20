Three localities in Larkana sealed to contain virus spread

LARKANA: Three localities of Larkana district were completely sealed by the district administration after confirmation of 14 coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The localities namely Darri, Nawan Mohallah and Bakrani were completely sealed by the police by pacing the tents after the development.

The main roads and the street going towards the aforesaid areas have been sealed and the contingent of police have been deployed.

No body is allowed to visit the sealed areas.

Earlier, the Karachi’s deputy commissioner had ordered the closure of 11 areas of the metropolis where new cases of coronavirus patients had been identified as Sindh’s infected tally continues to surge.

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said not the complete UCs but only the affected localities in the 11 UCs of District East would be under a complete lockdown.

According to the minister, a major issue would emerge in case an entire UC was sealed. He had said the East deputy commissioner had been asked by the Sindh government to take the corrective measures.

Only those streets would be sealed where people affected from coronavirus were present, Shah clarified. He said sealing the entire UCs would create serious problems.

