90 people faint after consuming unhygienic food in Larkana

LARKANA: At least 90 people fainted due to the consumption of unhygienic foodstuff in Larkana, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in village Habib Bughio, where as many as 90 people fell unconscious after eating unhygienic food in a marriage ceremony.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the people to the district hospital where condition of five patients is said to critical.

Earlier on October 24, at least 45 school students in Hyderabad were hospitalized on suspicion of food poisoning.

As per details, the students, who were staying at the hostel of a school near Hala Naka, Hyderabad, fell sick after eating breakfast and were rushed to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad suffering from nausea and vomiting.

Medical Administrator of Civil hospital Hyderabad, while talking to media had said that all the children were aged between 3 to 12, are safe and out of danger.

