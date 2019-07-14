After the last Bond, Daniel Craig hung up his boots and called it a day on the franchise which has been a mainstay in Hollywood’s spy-flicks, the James Bond franchise has found itself their new agent 007.

The Daily Mail on Sunday revealed that thanks to the intervention of feminist TV writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the new agent 007 would be a black woman.

British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise, currently being shot in Italy and the UK.

However, before you start questioning the decision and calling it a cosmetic move: she’s not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6.

The story begins with Bond retired in Jamaica. But spymaster M – played by Ralph Fiennes – calls him back in desperation to tackle a new global crisis.

‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by Lashana.

It has also been revealed that the phrase ‘Bond girls’ is now forbidden, saying: ‘We were all told that from now on they are to be addressed as ‘Bond women’.’

Waller-Bridge, who wrote the BBC comedy Fleabag and the female-led thriller Killing Eve, was recruited to ensure the 57-year-old franchise moved with the times. She said: ‘There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not Bond is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women.

“I think that’s b******s. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. [The franchise] has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to his character.”

Lynch, 31, had a breakthrough role as the fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel, released earlier this year.

Originally from Hammersmith, West London, she made her debut in 2011 from television dramas.

