ISLAMABAD: The tax offices will remain open on Tuesday (today) till 10:00 pm, to facilitate the tax filers, due to the last date of filing income tax returns, ARY News reported.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set December 8, 2020, as the deadline for the filing of the income tax returns.

ایف بی آر کے تمام فیلڈ دفاتر ٹیکس گزاروں کی سہولت کے لئے رات 10 بجے تک کھلے رہے گے۔ ٹیکس گزار رات بارہ بجے تک آن لائن انکم ٹیکس گوشوارے داخل کر سکتے ہیں۔2/6 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 8, 2020

The taxation authority has announced that its field offices will remain open on Tuesday until 10:00 pm, while taxpayers can file their income tax returns till midnight online.

According to an FBR spokesperson, all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9 pm tonight.

چیف کمشنر کوموصول ہونے والی تاریخ میں توسیع سے متعلق ایک درخواست کے ذریعے کئی ٹیکس گزاروں کو توسیع دی جا سکے گی بشرطیکہ ٹیکس گزار کا نام، شناختی نمبر، این ٹی این اور حدود کی نشاندھی کے بارے میں بتایا گیا ہو۔ 4/6 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 8, 2020

The FBR in a statement earlier today has clarified that no further general extension in date will be granted to file annual Income Tax returns after last date i.e. 8th December.

However, while clarifying its earlier circular issued on December 4 and upon requests received from Pakistan Tax Bar, various Chambers of Commerce & Industry, trade bodies and sections of media to extend the last date for filing income tax returns, FBR has facilitated the taxpayers’ by issuing directions to all IR Field Formations to establish Help Desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns.

In this regard, chief commissioners must ensure that applications bear the taxpayer’s name, national identity card number, NTN and jurisdiction numbers, the authority said.

Comments

comments