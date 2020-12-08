Web Analytics
Last date: Tax payers can file income tax returns till midnight online, says FBR

Income Tax Returns Filing

ISLAMABAD: The tax offices will remain open on Tuesday (today) till 10:00 pm, to facilitate the tax filers, due to the last date of filing income tax returns, ARY News reported.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set December 8, 2020, as the deadline for the filing of the income tax returns.

The taxation authority has announced that its field offices will remain open on Tuesday until 10:00 pm, while taxpayers can file their income tax returns till midnight online.

According to an FBR spokesperson, all commercial banks will be open to taxpayers until 9 pm tonight.

The FBR in a statement earlier today has clarified that no further general extension in date will be granted to file annual Income Tax returns after last date i.e. 8th December.

However, while clarifying its earlier circular issued on December 4 and upon requests received from Pakistan Tax Bar, various Chambers of Commerce & Industry, trade bodies and sections of media to extend the last date for filing income tax returns, FBR has facilitated the taxpayers’ by issuing directions to all IR Field Formations to establish Help Desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns.

In this regard, chief commissioners must ensure that applications bear the taxpayer’s name, national identity card number, NTN and jurisdiction numbers, the authority said.

