Picture of Putin’s foe, Alexei Navalny, before collapsing goes viral

A selfie captured by a woman just minutes before the arch-foe of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, collapsed during a flight due to suspected poisoning has gone viral as she described the chaotic scenes.

The opposition leader posed with the female supporter moments before taking his seat on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday.

She told of how he collapsed in agony 40 minutes into the flight on Thursday.

Describing the scenes, she said: ‘There were two young people with Alexei Navalny, a young man and a young woman, and they were screaming, “Don’t shut your eyes Lesha [Navalny’s nickname], breathe, breathe!”

‘He didn’t sound like a human being the way he yelled,’ she was quoted as saying.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, went into a coma after falling suddenly ill Thursday on a plane to Moscow that had to make an emergency landing in Omsk.

Aides say they believe Navalny was poisoned, apparently via a cup of tea at the airport, and blamed Putin, though Russian doctors said tests showed no trace of any poison.

Doctors treating him in Omsk had refused to let Navalny leave but reversed course after his family and staff demanded he be allowed to travel to Germany.

Read More: Putin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in German hospital

As the plane left Omsk, Navalny’s wife Yulia thanked supporters via Instagram for their “persistence”.

A convoy including two yellow ambulances brought Navalny from Berlin’s Tegel airport to the renowned Charite hospital, where he is being currently treated and is said to be in a stable condition.

