Latest technology employed to redress complaints: Federal ombudsman

Federal ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz says that latest technology was deployed in an effort to redress pubic complaints quickly.

Talking to media men in Peshawar on Tuesday, he said online registration of complaints through Skype services has been started in Islamabad while it will be launched in four provincial capitals soon.

Read More: IHC strikes down govt’s move to remove Sukhera as tax ombudsman

Syed Tahir Shahbaz said the ombudsman has so far solved more than seventy-two thousand public complaints.

Earlier on May 2, President Dr Arif Alvi launched federal ombudsman mobile application for easy registration of complaints by people, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Federal Ombudsman submits report in SC over jails’ condition

Addressing the launching ceremony, the president said it is prime responsibility of the government to provide justice to masses.

Acknowledging speedy redressal of public grievances by the office of Federal Ombudsman, the president said the institution should publicize its good decisions through social and mainstream media.

Comments

comments