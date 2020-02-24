VIDEO: This lavish wedding witnessed rain of dollars

Web Analytics
DASKA: Punjab’s Daska city witnessed a quintessential lavish wedding with money, including local and foreign currency notes, rained on guests, ARY News reported.

A video showing some people said to be friends of the groom, who came all the way from Canada to attend the wedding, throwing wads of notes off the balcony of a building has gone viral.

WATCH: cellphones showered on ‘barat’ in Dera Gazi Khan 

 

The video further shows scores of people standing on the ground below the balcony pushing and shoving to collect as many notes as possible.

Mobile phones, watches showered on wedding guests in Sialkot

These unusual scenes were witnessed at the wedding of the brother of a former Kasur councillor.

