Law enforcement agencies launch search operation at Malir Jail

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies Thursday morning initiated a search operation in Malir Jail, ARY News reported.

The personnel of paramilitary Rangers were present in large number at the jail during the operation, jail sources said.

No person being allowed entry in the prison, the sources further said.

The law enforcement officials also checked the record of the visitors meeting dangerous and hardened criminals in jail, according to the sources.

The law enforcement personnel searched the barracks of the  in the jail.

According to sources, search operations in jails being conducted after a spate of terrorism incident in the city recently.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 4000 inmates being kept at Malir Jail including hardened criminals and the accused involved in targeted killings in Karachi.

A similar operation was launched in Karachi Central Jail two weeks back on December 15.

The barracks of criminals involved in terrorism incidents and affiliated with banned groups were checked thoroughly during the search operation that was continued for several hours.

The agencies personnel found banned material, which was also taken into custody. The officials also searched the Children and Women wards of the jail.

