ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee meeting in the context of the ‘army act’ legislation concluded on Thursday night, the attendants of the meeting were briefed by the Federal Minister for Law, Farogh Naseem, ARY News reported.

Law minister after the meeting’s conclusion said that all political parties present in the national assembly were given a detailed account of the legislation which the government has tendered for approval.

Read More: PML-N decides to support COAS extension bill

Farogh Naseem also said that all questions with regards to the legislation were heard and answered in an amicable manner.

The minister ruled out rumors claiming that the government failed to satisfy and provide questions raised in the assembly by the opposition with regards to the army act.

The minister concluded that the new legislation will be all-encompassing and will tackle the tenures of all services chiefs of the armed forces.

Read More: Bilawal Zardari aims for positive engagement on ‘army act’ legislation

Earlier in the day, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter saying that he and his party were looking forward to playing a positive role in the legislative process with regards to ‘army act’.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed keenness to embark on the democratic exercise and called out other political parties in the national assembly who were showing some hesitancy when it came to legislation.

Comments

comments