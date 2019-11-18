Law minister, FM Qureshi discuss current political situation  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem here on Monday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, current political situation, parliamentary affairs and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, Farogh Naseem offered his condolences to the foreign minister on the death of his cousin, Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Earlier on October 25, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had offered his condolences to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on his sister’s sad demise, Inter-Services Public Relations had said.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qureshi’s sister.

The Army chief had prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

