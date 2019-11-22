Law ministry sends PM summary for new CJP’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law on Friday sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will retire on December 20. A notification of Justice Gulzar’s appointment as the new chief justice will be issued after the approval from the premier.

About Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Justice Gulzar Ahmed was born on February, 2nd 1957, at Karachi, Pakistan. He did his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000.

He was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November 2011.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

He would take charge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan from December 22 and will hold the office for more than two years till February 2, 2022.

The oath-taking ceremony of Justice Gulzar would be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

