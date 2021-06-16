ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers involved in causing rumpus during Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly may not be allowed to attend the budget session on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has summoned footage of the entire episode that took place during the assembly session a day before.

“The speaker will identify the lawmakers involved in the entire episode,” they said adding that a ban would likely be imposed on lawmakers from entering the assembly premises.

It is pertinent to mention here that condemning an unpleasant incident that had taken place in the National Assembly earlier today, Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday announced a probe into the scuffle between the members from opposition and treasury benches.

Talking to journalist, NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that the behavior of few lawmakers from opposition and treasury benches was condemnable and disappointing.

He maintained that unruly lawmakers will not be allowed to enter the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Lower House of the Parliament had been descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

