Lawn catches fire after car rims create magnifying effect

magnifying effect

A parked car started a lawn fire in Oklahoma, United States of America (USA).

Rocky Sirok Ledesma, a resident of Moore, said that after he was done washing his car, the rims created a magnifying effect on the grass which caused a lawn fire at his house.

Burnt Lawn

“Proof!There went my lawn,” said Rocky Sirok Ledesma.

He said he was able to tend to the fire before it got worse and out of hand. He didn’t even have to call the fire department.

car rims

“I just want to make people aware of the severity of the dry grass and flammability of the grass,” Ledesma said.

Oklahoma

