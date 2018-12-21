Lawyer requests to delay verdict of Flagship, Al-Azizia until Nawaz’s birthday

ISLAMABAD: Defense lawyer Khawaja Haris pleaded the accountability court judge on Friday that the verdicts on remaining graft references against the Sharif family be announced after the birthday of Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, the legal counsel requested accountability Judge Arshad Malik to revise the date of verdict announcement from Dec 24 to Dec 26 in Al-Azizia steel mill and Flagship investment references.

It is to be noted here that birthday of deposed premier Nawaz falls on December 25, in this regard, Khawaja Haris prayed the court for changing the date to Dec 26.

To which, the accountability judge responded that he is trying to complete the work as soon as possible, and if it is concluded in time, then the judgment will be announced on the due date of Dec 24.

Meanwhile, Nawaz’s lawyer submitted new documents to the accountability court, whereas, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, objecting to the submission of new documents, said the defense counsel has brought the plea seeking permission to submit the documents at this juncture when the court had already reserved its verdict in the cases.

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik on Dec 19 reserved his verdict in the remaining references against the PML-N supermo and his family and announced to declare the verdict on Monday (Dec 24).

