Lawyer who attacked Fayyazul Hassan Chohan identified

LAHORE: Police on Sunday identified a lawyer who had attacked Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

According to police, the lawyer has been identified as Abdul Majid and is a resident of Lahore’s Harbanspura. Police raided his house to arrest him but the accused fled the scene before the arrival of police.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was slapped and tortured by outrageous lawyers outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital in Lahore.

The lawyers, who were protesting inside PIC hospital, slapped and severely tortured Punjab’s information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan when he arrived at the hospital’s premises to hold talks with them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan later telephoned Chohan and appreciated his courage for expressing restraint over lawyers’ vicious attack over the PIC.

The lawyers’ attack at the hospital on December 11 had left at least six people dead and forced several others including those being treated, visitors, doctors and paramedics to flee the hospital premises.

The lawyers, who had a dispute with young doctors, broke into parts of the hospital including the emergency and ICU departments and damaged the hospital infrastructure and machinery.

On Friday, however, the hospital emergency services were resumed after the machinery, which was destroyed during the lawyers’ attack at the hospital, was either fixed or replaced. “Ventilators at the hospital are also brought in working condition,” said the TV report.

The doors and windows which were shattered during Wednesday’s violent protest in the hospital premises were also fixed.

