Six lawyers arrested for firing on police in Sargodha

SARGODHA: At least six lawyers have been arrested on the charges of firing on police in Sargodha on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, district police officer (DPO) said that the detained lawyers were involved in aerial and state firing on police during the district bar elections of Sargodha.

He said that special teams have been set up to recover weapons from the lawyers and added that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

The police officer said that strict action will be taken against the miscreant.

Read More: Police arrest 29 more lawyers involved in PIC attack

Last year on December 13, Punjab police with the help of CCTV footage had arrested 29 more lawyers involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

As per details, at least 52 lawyers, who had been arrested, were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

The accused had been brought to court under heavy security to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against over 250 lawyers who had attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

