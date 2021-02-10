IHC vandalism: 12 more lawyers issued contempt notices

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued contempt of court notices to 12 more lawyers for attacking and vandalising the court building, ARY News reported.

In total, 29 lawyers have been issued contempt of court notices so far for storming the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and torturing police officials, staff and journalists.

A high-level meeting took place at Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday over the violent protest of lawyers.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Interior, Secretary Law, Registrar Islamabad High Court, Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood, I.G. Police Islamabad Jameel ur Rehman, DIG Operations, DIG Security and SSP Operations and Security.

The meeting decided to identify and book the lawyers in case after their identification of involvement in the violent incident with the help of the available CCTV footage, sources said.

“Almost 250 to 300 lawyers are expected to be named in the case under the charge of terrorism today,” sources further said.

Yesterday 32 lawyers were nominated in the FIR.

Read More: CJP Gulzar directs action against lawyers involved in IHC commotion

The demolition of illegal chambers of lawyers in district and sessions court in Islamabad made lawyers furious yesterday who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers entered into the chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

The lawyers also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

