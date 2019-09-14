Instead of arguments, lawyers use fists, kicks to fight case: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa says the people who are devoid of knowledge about the country’s laws comment on rulings handed by judges.

“Judges work hard to give with honesty verdicts which become the source of much comment in the evening,” he said while addressing an event here today.

The country’s top adjudicator was of the opinion that about 99 per cent of the people had the least knowledge of laws.

He stressed the need for ploding along with positive thinking.

“This is our country where we have to work hard in these circumstances and muddle through,” the CJP said.

He told the audience that nothing is impossible once they work hard with positive thinking, adding judges need not upset in any condition.

Justice Khosa lauded model courts saying they disposed of as many 35,000 cases in just four months by making do with the current system.

He was critical of lawyers who he said instead of presenting arguments fight their case with kicks and fists these days.

Comments

comments