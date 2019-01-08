Lawyers prepare bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif on health grounds: sources

LAHORE: The lawyers of the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif, have prepared a draft to file a bail petition of the PML-N President in the court, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the bail plea will be submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) after perusal and approval of Sharif.

The petition of the opposition leader will seek his bail from the court on the ground of his medical report. The corruption allegations against him have not been discussed as grounds in the bail petition, sources said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on October 05 last year under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.

The PML-N leader who was elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament recently and have hectic schedule to chair the key parliamentary body.

The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly was recently advised by doctors to resort to complete bed rest after deterioration of his health.

Sharif, according to reports, suffering from severe backache following which he excused himself to chair the meeting of a parliamentary committee upon the medical advice.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) had set up a medical board to examine him.

