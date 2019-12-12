Lawyers’ rampage at PIC condemnable: Mian Aslam  

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that lawyers’ attack and vandalism in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) does not reflect norms of civilized society.

While addressing a ceremony at Government College of Science in Lahore on Thursday, Mian Aslam said that a worst cruelty like attacking the medical institutions and manhandling the patients does not occur in civilized societies.

In a statement, he said, “The more we condemn the PIC attack, the less it would be.”

The legal action will be initiated against those involved in the attack and the incident would be fully investigated upon, he added.

The minister said that attacking institutions is highly deplorable and rampage of the lawyers at PIC is condemnable, read the statement.

He assure that justice would be made and action would be initiated against those involved in the rampage of PIC.

He maintained that ban on students union should be lifted and added that incumbent government would do necessary legislation in this regard.

Read More: Police arrest 29 more lawyers involved in PIC attack

Earlier in the day, Punjab police with the help of CCTV footage had arrested 29 more lawyers involved in the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

As per details, at least 52 lawyers, who were arrested earlier today, were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday evening.

The accused had been brought to court under heavy security to avoid any untoward incident.

