LB polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa postponed owing to COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has postponed the local body elections in the province for two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial assembly, on Friday, approved ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Ordinance-2020’ under which the local government elections have been postponed for two years.

Talking to journalist, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash said that the government will hold local body elections in the province in August 2021.

He maintained that they were in contact with the Election Commission of Pakistan, adding that elections are not possible amid COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

Earlier on February 18, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the delimitation process for the local bodies’ polls in the province would be completed by March 20.

During a proceeding at the ECP headquarters regarding delimitations process, the provincial local bodies’ secretary had submitted a detailed report over the matter and said that the chief minister had given assent to a timeline for the local bodies’ polls in the province.

“Arrangements have been finalized in the 13 provincial districts while it still remains pending in 12 districts,” he had said.

