SC summons Sindh AG for not submitting reply in LB polls case

ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure at the Sindh government for not submitting a reply in the local government elections case, the Supreme Court on Saturday directed the advocate general of the province to appear in person before the court on 1st of March, ARY News reported.

The apex court has also sought a written reply from the Punjab government over the dissolution of local governments in the province. The Punjab advocate general was also directed to appear before the court in person on the next hearing.

The order stated, “Therefore, the Advocate-General Punjab is directed to be in attendance on the next date of hearing and is directed to submit a written reply to our aforesaid queries as well as to the following queries: Whether the majority of the members of a provincial assembly can dissolve local governments when those who are elected are their opponents? Whether by not holding local government elections within the prescribed one-year period mentioned in sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019, the dissolved local governments stand resurrected.”

Earlier on February 3, the Punjab government had submitted a written reply in the Supreme Court regarding the holding of local government elections in the province.

A five-page written reply had been submitted by the secretary local government of Punjab after the apex court sought a reply from the provincial government over premature dissolution of local governments in the province.

