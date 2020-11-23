LEA foil act of sabotage in Pishin, defuse 10 KG bomb device

PISHIN: The law enforcement agencies foiled an act of sabotage in Pishin, citing a district official, ARY News reported on Monday.

“A bomb device carrying 10 kilograms of explosives was found near a flour mill at Bund Road,” deputy commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari told media today.

“The bomb disposal squad (BDS) defused two bombs planted at a motorbike,” the deputy commissioner said.

The bomb device with detonators, was carrying ball bearings to inflict maximum loss of life in the explosion, the district official said.

The law enforcement agencies have initiated investigation to arrest the miscreants involved in the act, the official added.

