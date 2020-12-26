Former JUI-F leader terms Fazlur Rehman a ‘self-serving’ politician

ISLAMABAD: Terming Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman a “self-serving” politician, JUI- Nazryati Balochistan chapter Vice-President Abdul Qader Loni said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was trying to destabilize the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Abdul Qader Loni said that Fazlur Rehman was playing the role of a frontman to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) for the corrupt leaders.

Criticizing the JUI-F chief, Loni said that Fazlur Rehman was promoting family politics, adding that he got his brother elected as senator and son as a parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

Read More:Expelled JUI-F leader says Fazlur Rehman should appear before NAB

Earlier on December 25, recently expelled JUI-F leader Shujaul Mulk had said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been trapped in a close alley and should appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) if he had not committed any wrongdoing.

He blamed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was only worried about himself rather than the nation. “He is only doing this to evade NAB summons,” the JUI-F leader had said while terming threats being hurled from JUI-F leaders to stage a protest before institutions as a childish attempt.

