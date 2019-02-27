Parliamentary leaders to get in-camera briefing on LoC violation

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leaders on Wednesday will be given an in-camera briefing pertaining to current situation in the wake of Line of Control (LoC)’s violation by Indian fighter jets.

The briefing will take place after a meeting of the top civil and military leadership in the federal capital, here today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government has decided to summon a joint parliament session on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss the prevailing situation.

Amid escalating tensions with India after latest intrusion by Indian aircraft at Line of Control (LoC), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the federal government has summoned a joint parliament session on Thursday.

He detailed that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give policy statement in the Parliament soon.

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

