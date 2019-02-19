Political leadership denounces Indian accusations over Pulwama attack

LAHORE: The Pakistani politicians have reacted strong over the baseless allegations being leveled by India against Pakistan, following the Pulwama attack in Occupied Kashmir, last week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Lauding the PM’s speech earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed termed it as a loud and clear message to India.

Rasheed in his video message said the PM represented the feelings of the nation in his speech.

He maintained Pakistan is against terrorism in every form and has been fighting against it from last 15 years.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said Pakistan reserves the right to respond against any misadventure from the Indian side.

Taking on the Twitter, the minister wrote in his message, “Pakistan reserves the right of retaliating if India still doesn’t realise and tries to carry out another drama like the previous so called surgical strike.”

Pakistan reserves the right of retaliating if India still doesn’t realise and tries to carry out another drama like the previous so called surgical strike — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) February 19, 2019

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan strongly denounced Indian behavior after the Pulwama attack.

Read more: Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks, PM Khan warns

He said India should come forward with the concrete steps rather than adopting its traditional behaviour of raising baseless allegations.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country, but reserves the right to retaliate, if India attacks,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his policy statement, made it clear on that Pakistan will retaliate in case, if India starts a war in the wake of Pulwama Attack.

Comments

comments