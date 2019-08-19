Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Leadership of our armed forces is in good hands’: PM aide lauds extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure

Pakistani people, army, COAS, Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq, welcoming an extension in the tenure of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, said on Monday the entire nation can feel “comfortable that leadership of our armed forces is in good hands.”

“I welcome the extension of General Bajwa for another term,” he said in a tweet.

“His leadership, integrity and patriotism is critical at this crucial juncture when Pakistan is facing a grave crisis in Kashmir.

The whole nation can feel comfortable that leadership of our armed forces is in good hands.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in Gen Bajwa’s tenure for another three years, according to a notification issued by the PM Office.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” read the notification.

It added: “The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Couple confesses to sexually assaulting, filming 45 girls in Rawalpindi

Pakistan

General Qamar Bajwa gets three year extension as COAS

Pakistan

PM’s ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ launched for youth uplift

Pakistan

Federal cabinet to discuss nine-point agenda tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close