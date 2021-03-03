ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that he had recognized the voice of the PTI lawmakers in the leaked audio involving Ali Haider Gilani and Nasir Hussain Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

“I have apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding their names,” the federal minister said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

He said that they have ascertained many things regarding horse-trading in the Senate polls. “These are the same three lawmakers who could be heard in the video showing Ali Haider Gilani,” he said.

Ali Zaidi further said that other than the responsibilities of the government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had a major role to play in maintaining the sanctity of the ballot. “Our struggle was and is for the transparency of the voting process,” he said.

He said the opposition was making hue and cry over the defeat of the government on a single seat and even in that matter, Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen the constitutional path and decided to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament.

Read More: Video showing Ali Haider Gilani ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021 surfaces

It is pertinent to mention here that leaked audio involving Ali Haider Gilani, son of Senate candidate and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, and Nasir Hussain Shah revealed offers of millions of rupees being made to the PTI lawmakers ahead of the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Ali Haider could be allegedly heard in the audio played during the ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, saying that he had talked to Nasir Shah and the latter is asking to bring down the offer besides assuring that development works would also be carried out in the constituencies as per the wishes of the PTI lawmakers.

