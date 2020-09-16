LEAs arrest 23 suspects in Memon Goth search operation

KARACHI: Police and Rangers conducted a joint law enforcement search operation in Memon Goth here, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The law enforcement agencies sealed some streets of the area and conducted door to door search operation, police officials said.

Law enforcement officials arrested 23 suspects in the search drive including those involved in sectarian violence and attacks on policemen, officials said.

Three proclaimed offenders, wanted to the police, were also arrested during the search operation.

“Eight kilograms of hashish and illegal arms of various bore were also recovered in the

operation”, according to the police.

Three stolen or snatched motorbikes, motorcycle chassis and auto parts were also recovered in the operation.

Arrested suspects have criminal record and they had also been jailed earlier in several heinous crimes, police officials claimed.

Arms and ammunition recovered in the operation, have been sent for forensic analysis, police officials said.

