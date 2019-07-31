KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met with a delegation of the Leather Garments Manufacturers of Pakistan today, ARY News reported.

The Governor pledged that he would look into the matters ailing the leather industries of Pakistan and also assured them that concerned ministries will be notified and due action will be taken to address the issues.

Ismail added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was working diligently towards the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan and has emphasised on the role of industries to achieve the economic vision of the current government.

The governor also added that the government was working steadfastly towards boosting foreign investment in the country.

Sind Governor Imran Ismail here on July 20 ruled out a possibility of the imposition of governor rule in the province.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that the government wanted to strengthen the system and the institutions. He said that the government will not take any step against the law and the constitution.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the plunderers of national wealth.

He said, “The corrupt elements will have to return the looted money to the national exchequer.”The governor said that the government did not impose any tax on agriculture to boost the farming sector in the country.

Earlier on July 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dismissed the possibility of imposing governor rule in Sindh province.

Talking to media at Governor House in Karachi, the premier had said no one had talked about imposing governor rule in Sindh and nor it will happen in the near future.

The PM had said that opposition parties wanted to save their corruption and looted money on the name of democracy.

