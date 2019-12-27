Will take legal action against KE if power tariffs increased: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Sarzameen Party, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday rejected the increase in electricity tariffs by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), ARY News reported.

Chairman PSP lamented the price hike in per unit of Electricity in the metropolis, the politician said that Karachi-ites were being looted yet again.

Mustafa Kamal said that K-Electric (KE) should not charge more but return the extra money taken from the people of Karachi.

Electricity tariffs in Karachi to increase on account of fuel adjustments

Kamal continued that he and his political party will take legal action against the power distributor if it continued to swindle people of the metropolis of their hard-earned money.

Chairman PSP continued that the government was pushing the country to the brink of anarchy with its wrong policies.

NEPRA has approved a surge in the power tariff for Karachi Electric (KE) on account of the fuel adjustments of electricity consumed in four years.

